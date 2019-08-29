‘We Proudly Serve’ Starbucks
Available 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at Center Stage Theater
Thursday, Aug. 29
6:30 p.m. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Rated: R; 2 hr. 41 mins.)
A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.
Friday, Aug. 30
6:30 p.m. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Rated: PG-13; 2 hr. 16 mins.)
Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity.
9:30 p.m. The Kitchen (Rated: R; 1 hr. 42 mins.)
The wives of New York gangsters in Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970scontinue to operate their husbands’ rackets after they’re locked up in prison.
Saturday, Aug. 31
9:30 a.m. Aladdin (Free Showing) (Rated: PG; 2 hrs. 8 mins.)
A kindhearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.
4 p.m. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Rated: PG-13; 2 hr. 16 mins.)
7 p.m. The Kitchen (Rated: R; 1 hr. 42 mins.)
Sunday, Sept. 1
2 p.m. The Lion King (Rated: PG; 1 hr. 58 mins.)
After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.
Monday-Wednesday
No Movies
Thursday, Sept. 5
6:30 p.m. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Rated: PG-13; 2 hr. 16 mins.)