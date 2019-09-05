‘We Proudly Serve’ Starbucks

Available 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at Center Stage Theater

Thursday, Sept. 5

6:30 p.m. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Rated: PG-13; 2 hrs. 16 mins.)

Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity.

Friday, Sept. 6

6:30 p.m. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Rated: PG-13; 1 hr. 48 mins.)

A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives.

9 p.m. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Rated: PG-13; 2 hrs. 16 mins.)

Saturday, Sept. 7

4 p.m. Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Rated: PG; 1 hr. 42 mins.)

Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.

6:30 p.m. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Rated: PG-13; 1 hr. 48 mins.)

9 p.m. The Kitchen (Rated: R; 1 hr. 42 mins.)

The wives of New York gangsters in Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands’ rackets after they’re locked up in prison.

Sunday, Sept. 8

2 p.m. Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Rated: PG; 1 hr. 42 mins.)

Monday — Wednesday

No movies

Thursday, Sept. 12

6:30 p.m. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Rated: PG-13; 1 hr. 48 mins.)