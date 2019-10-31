‘We Proudly Serve’ Starbucks
Available 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday
Thursday, Oct. 31
6:30 p.m. Rambo: Last Blood (Rated: R; 1 hr. 29 mins.)
Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission.
Friday, Nov. 1
6:30 p.m. Joker (Rated: R; 2 hrs. 2 mins.)
An original standalone origin story of the iconic villain not seen before on the big screen, it’s a gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, and a broader cautionary tale.
9:10 p.m. Rambo: Last Blood (Rated: R; 1 hr. 29 mins.)
Saturday, Nov. 2
4 p.m. Abominable (Rated: PG; 1 hr. 32 mins.)
A magical Yeti must return to his family.
6:20 p.m. Judy (Rated: PG-13; 1 hr. 58 mins.)
Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.
9 p.m. Joker (Rated: R; 2 hrs. 2 mins.)
Sunday, Nov. 3
2 p.m. Midway (2019) — Free Advanced Screening (Rated: PG-13; 2 hrs. 18 mins.)
Centering on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds. First come first served. Admission begins one hour prior to show time. No camera phones, or any other recording devices permitted in the theater.
Monday — Wednesday
No Movies
Thursday, Nov. 7
6:30 p.m. Joker (Rated: R; 2 hrs. 2 mins.)
Saturday, Nov. 9
7:30 p.m. 21 Bridges — Free Advanced Screening (Rated: R; 1 hr. 40 mins.)
Thrust into a citywide manhunt for a duo of cop killers, NYPD detective Andre Davis begins to uncover a massive conspiracy that links his fellow police officers to a criminal empire and must decide who he is hunting and who is actually hunting him. During the manhunt, Manhattan is completely locked down for the first time in its history – no exit or entry to the island including all 21 bridges. First come first served. Admission begins one hour prior to show time. No camera phones, or any other recording devices permitted in the theater.