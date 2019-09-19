‘We Proudly Serve’ Starbucks
Available 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at Center Stage Theater Thursday, Sept. 19
6:30 p.m. Good Boys (Rated: R; 1 hr. 29 mins.)
Three 6th grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party.
Friday, Sept. 20
6:30 p.m. Blinded By The Light (Rated: PG-13; 1 hr. 48 mins.)
In 1987, during the austere days of Margaret Thatcher’s Britain, a teenager learns to live life, understand his family, and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen.
9:10 p.m. Angel Has Fallen (Rated: R; 2 hrs.)
Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.
Saturday, Sept. 21
4:40 p.m. Blinded By The Light (Rated: PG-13; 1 hr. 48 mins.)
7:30 p.m. Angel Has Fallen (Rated: R; 2 hrs.)
Sunday, Sept. 22
2:00 p.m. Angry Birds Movie 2 (Rated: PG; 1 hr. 36 mins.)
The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their beef to the next level.
Monday — Wednesday
No Movies
Thursday, Sept. 26
6:30 p.m. Angel Has Fallen (Rated: R; 2 hrs.)