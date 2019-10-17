‘We Proudly Serve’ Starbucks

6:30 p.m. Hustlers (Rated: R; 1 hr. 50 mins.)

Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Friday, Oct. 18

6:30 p.m. Ad Astra (Rated: PG-13; 2 hrs. 3 mins.)

Astronaut Roy McBride undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar systems to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe.

9:20 p.m. Ready or Not (Rated: R; 1 hr. 35 mins.)

A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.

Saturday, Oct. 19

4:30 p.m. Ad Astra (Rated: PG-13; 2 hrs. 3 mins.)

7:30 p.m. It: Chapter 2 (Rated: R; 2 hr. 45 mins.)

Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.

Sunday, Oct. 20

2 p.m. Downton Abbey (Rated: PG; 2 hrs. 2 mins.)

The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.

Monday — Wednesday

No Movies

Thursday, Oct. 24

