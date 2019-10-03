Blessing of the Fleet Oct. 5 and 6
St. Clement’s Island Museum
This significant occasion celebrates St. Mary’s County’s ties to the Chesapeake Bay watershed and the watermen who work its waters. Activities include tours of St. Clements Island, Blackistone Lighthouse & St. Clement’s Island Museum, live performances by popular music acts, free boat excursions, Southern Maryland food, art and craft vendors, boat blessing ceremony, Sunday parade, evening concert, activities on the Island, children’s activities, fireworks and more. This year’s live performances are by local talent Robbie Boothe and headliner Nathan Osmond and the Cabana Dogs. Gates open from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults; children 12 & under are free. To stay up to date on the festivities, please visit Facebook.com/BlessingOfTheFleetSOMD.
Patuxent River Appreciation Days
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 12
Calvert Marine Museum
This year’s event includes extended hours and a River Party from 5-7 p.m., featuring local favorite Robbie Boothe performing live at the PNC Waterside Pavilion at 6 p.m. Festivities begin at 10 a.m., with food vendors, live music, boat rides, children’s activities, and an arts and crafts show. For the first time, a limited number of resale and flea market vendors are also included. Free family fun, including free museum admission all day.
Community Health & Wellness Fair 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18
So. Md. Higher Ed Center
44219 Airport Road, California
During this year’s event, screenings will include body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision, and blood pressure. Licensed massage therapist on site from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. offering free mini-massages; pharmacy at PJ Bean will supply flue shots. Bring your insurance card to get your flu shot; all insurance agencies accepted. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on-site to collect expired or unwanted medications, including diabetic supplies such as needles and lancets.
Haunted Ship and Lost City 5-8 p.m. Oct. 19
St. Mary’s City
47414 Old State House Rd.
One dark and stormy night in October, as sailors were readying their berths for the night, the Haunted Ship was severed from its mooring. Lurching out into the rain-soaked darkness, the massive merchant ship was lost to view and never heard from again. Since then, one night every October, the lost sailors stumble through the mist trying to make their way back home, cursed to wander and never to find what has now become the Lost City. Monetary donations appreciated.