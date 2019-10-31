Spooktacular and Trick-or-Treating
Lexington Park Library
6-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Enjoy trick-or-treating in the library and play some carnival games, all while dressed in your own costume. It’s some not-so-spooky fun for the whole family, and no registration required.
NaNoWriMo Kickoff Party
9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2
Lexington Park Library
November is National Novel Writers’ Month, otherwise known as NaNoWriMo, a nationwide challenge for writers to write 50,000 words in the month of November. That’s 1,667 words per day, so let’s get started and get that book that’s inside you on the page. Bring your laptop, notebook or flash drive. Light refreshments provided. Attendees are asked to bring one short selection (3 minutes or less) that will be shared with the group during the round table session for positive feedback.
Used Book Sale
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2
Patuxent River Naval Air Museum
Aviation, military history and other topics. Member presale Nov. 1 from 4-6 p.m. For more information, call 301-863-1900.
All Faith Church Dinner
Noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 2
Mechanicsville VFD
28165 Hills Club Road
Meal features fried oysters, MD stuffed ham, fried chicken, sides and drinks. Cost is $27 for adults and carry-out dinners; $13 for kids eight years and under. For more information, call 301-884-3773.
3D Printer 101
5-7 p.m. Nov. 4
Leonardtown Library
For ages 9 – 12. Learn the basics of designing 3D models and see your creation made physical. Participants will be able to design their own keychain and pick it up at a later date. Registration required.
Drone Safety Event
5:30 p.m. Nov. 6
To recognize National Drone Safety Awareness Week Nov. 4-10, there will be an evening of presentations and demos highlighting drone safety at the University of Maryland’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site located at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, 44181 Airport Road in California. The event is free and the public is invited to attend. For more information, contact the St. Mary’s County Government Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 71340.
Roblox 3D Printing
Different times Nov. 7
Lexington Park Library
The library has 3D printing. Two sessions held 5-6 p.m. for ages 13-18; and 6 – 7 p.m. for ages 8-12. We’ll bring Roblox to life by printing characters before your eyes and using them in a real world board game. Designed characters may need to be picked up on a future day. No experience needed, all materials provided. No registration, drops in welcome.
St. Mary’s County Camera Club
7-9 p.m. Nov. 7
Old Patuxent Naval Air Museum
Bring three digital images on an SD card or USB flash drive you would like to have reviewed for suggestions to improve, or just sit back and listen. Visitors welcome to participate for free. For more information, email smccc1998@gmail.com or or see the November calendar at www.smccc.org.