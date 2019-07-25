St. Mary’s County Summer Reading Program
Through Aug. 17
Join the St. Mary’s County Library for ‘A Universe of Stories’ Summer Reading program. All ages are invited to complete challenges to earn a free glow-in-the-dark t-shirt (sizes baby through adult). For your second, third and fourth completed challenges, choose a free book to take home. All completed challenges give you an entry into our Amazon gift card drawings at the end of the summer. To register, either go to https://stmalib.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app. More information is available on www.stmalib.org.
Tour the Planets with a NASA Solar System Ambassador
10 a.m. and 3 p.m. July 26
Lexington Park Library
Two sessions of Tour the Planets will be held on Friday, July 26 from 10 — 11:30 a.m. and 3 – 4:30 p.m. Learn all about the planets, their various sizes, and how far apart they really are. Join local NASA Solar System Ambassador Chuck Quintero on a journey through our solar system. Designed for ages 7-12. Registration Required.
Summerstock Performance: Newsies
July 26-28
Great Mills High School
Sunday evening show begins at 3 p.m. with other evening shows beginning at 7 p.m. with the Saturday matinee July 27 at 1 p.m.. Ticket prices: $14 adults /$10 senior citizens 60 years and older /$6 children 10 & under. Matinee prices: $10 adults /$8 senior citizens 60 years and older /$4 children 10 & under. Tickets online at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/summerstock or you can purchase tickets in person at the Rec and Parks main office in Leonardtown. Patrons purchasing their ticket(s) online must print their ticket(s) and bring to show for admittance. Online ticket purchases recommended due to the possibility of sold out shows. Tickets must be purchased no later than noon the Friday before the show. Doors to the school open one hour before each performance for ticket sales and patrons can enter the auditorium for general seating 30 minutes before each showtime. For more information, call 301-475-4200 ext. 71800.
Magician Summer Performance
July 29
The St. Mary’s County Library will host Anthony Salazar, Magician on Monday, July 29 for two performances as part of the Summer Professional Performance series. Salazar will perform from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Leonardtown Elementary School, and then at Lexington Park Library from 2 – 3 p.m. See fantastic illusions with a dash of comedy, juggling, music and audience participation in this high-energy show guaranteed to keep kids on the edge of their seats. Recommended for ages 5 and up. No registration.
National Aviation Day
11:15 a.m. July 30
Govt. Center, 23115 Leonard Hall Drive
The Commissioners of Leonardtown invite the public to a special event recognizing National Aviation Day Tuesday, July 30, at 11:15 a.m. on the lawn of the governmental center. The event features smultiple static aircraft displays and the University of Maryland UAS Test Site team will present an unmanned aerial demonstration and invites people to explore their unmanned mobile operations center which will be on-site for the duration of the event.
Summer Music Festival
5-8 p.m. Aug. 2
Leonardtown Square
Free, family-friendly concerts featuring great artists. Bring a blanket or chair. This week’s entertainment provided by The Josh Riley Band.
Spin Doctors to Open for Gavin DeGraw
7:30 p.m. Aug. 2
PNC Waterslide Pavilion Aug.
Iconic blues-rock band the Spin Doctors will be joining Gavin DeGraw at the Calvert Marine Museum’s PNC Waterside Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 2. Tickets are on sale now for $35 — $69 (additional fees apply). Visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-787-9454.
National Lighthouse Weekend
Aug. 3 and 4
Join the St. Mary’s County Museum Division in celebrating some of the county’s most significant lighthouses – Piny Point and Blackistone. Admission and tours are free but donations are greatly appreciated. For more information about these events, call 301-769-2222 for St. Clement’s Island Museum (or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum) or 301-994-1471 for Piney Point Lighthouse Museum (or visit Facebook.com/1836Light).