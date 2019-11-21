Madrigal Dinner Reservations
Historic St. Mary’s City invites you to welcome the holiday season with feasting, firelight, and beautiful music in the lavishly decorated reconstructed State House of 1676 with their annual Madrigal Dinners. The dinners are to be held on the first two Friday and Saturdays in December, December 6 and 7, and December 13 and 14, all beginning at 6 p.m. The cost is $95 per person with food, beverage, and entertainment included. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Mary Bohanan at MaryB@DigsHistory.org or 240-895-4991.
Christmas on the Square, Tree Lighting
4:30-8 p.m. Nov. 29
Leonardtown Square
Live entertainment, rides, face painting, living nativity, food and more. Santa’s arrival and tree lighting at 7 p.m. For more information, call Brandy at brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov or 301-475-9791.
Hearth and Home
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 29-30
Historic St. Mary’s City
You and your family can explore the skills that allowed people over three hundred years ago to weather the cold and survive. Appropriately, the theme of this year is “Getting Stuffed,” highlighting foods that are layered inside one another. Guests are encouraged to lend a hand and stir a pot or two and will be able to take home a free recipe booklet to re-create foods enjoyed centuries ago. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 seniors, $6 students, and free for those 5 years and under. Guests contributing a non-perishable food item will receive a $1 discount off admission benefiting Southern Maryland Food Bank.
Holiday Open Houses
Dec. 1
St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse
Enjoy the holiday exhibits. Family fun with kids activities, refreshments and more. For detailed information, times and associated costs, visit the individual websites.
Summerseat Farm’s Christmas Open House
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7
Summerseat Farm
Enjoy holiday cookies and cider, take your own photos with Santa, Christmas music, raffle, kids’ ornament take-home craft, Manor House tours, hayrides, farm animals and buffalo. Cost is $10 per family.
Colonial Christmas
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7
Historic St. Mary’s City
This light-hearted tour of the Town Center follows a newly freed slave and his fellow Colonists as he employs holiday traditions and the goodwill of the season to try to win a young lady’s heart. Tour depart hourly at 11 a.m., noon, and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Cost is $10 adult; $9 senior; $6 youth; free for ages 5 and under. Meet at The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary.