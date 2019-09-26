Calvert County Fair 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Sept. 29
Calvert County Fairgrounds
140 Calvert Fair Dr., Prince Frederick
Vendors, exhibits, contests, animals, carnival, food. Admission. Visit calvertcountyfair.com for details.
Coastal Arts Market
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28
Leonardtown wharf
Open-air market featuring handcrafted items from local artists and craftsmen.
Artillery of Point Lookout
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28-29
Point Lookout State Park
U.S. Civil War weekend features artillery demonstrations and other programming. Tours of Forst #3 and the prison pen site offered along with living history programs involving the military garrison of the fort.
RetroFest on the Potomac
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum
44720 Lighthouse Road, Piney Point
Representing all things vintage. Admire classic cars, browse for vintage treasures and step back in time to the nostalgic tunes of yesteryear. From the 40s to the 70s, whatever your decade, the public is invited to get their “rockabilly” on and support the mission of Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased online or the day of the event.
Navy-Air Force Pep Rally and Breakfast
7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 4; reserve by Sept. 30
River’s Edge
Second Annual Pep Rally/ “Fried Falcon” Breakfast for the Navy-Air Force Game on Friday. Open to alumni, friends, and fans of either Navy or Air Force. Make reservations and prepay on-line by close of business Sept. 30 at http://www.navyalumni.org. Cost is $15 per person with advance purchase, $20 at the door. Questions? Contact Rick Snyder, at richard.l.snyder@saic.com; or 240-298-2279.