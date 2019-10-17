Community Health & Wellness Fair
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18
So. Md. Higher Ed Center
44219 Airport Road, California
During this year’s event, screenings will include body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision, and blood pressure. Licensed massage therapist on site from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. offering free mini-massages; pharmacy at PJ Bean will supply flue shots. Bring your insurance card to get your flu shot; all insurance agencies accepted. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on-site to collect expired or unwanted medications, including diabetic supplies such as needles and lancets.
53rd Annual Oyster Festival
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20
St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds
Celebrate the opening of oyster season on the Chesapeake Bay. Food, family entertainment and fun including live music, local foods, arts, crafts, craft beer tasting and more. Admission $10, kids 12 and under free.
American Sign Language for New and Expecting Parents
10-11 a.m. Oct. 19
Leonardtown Library
More and more we are seeing the benefits of communicating with your infant using American Sign Language are tremendous. Join us for an hour of learning basic ASL to communicate with your new baby. Geared towards new and expecting parents, but feel free to bring your babies and young toddlers as well. Childcare providers and family members are also welcome.
Haunted Ship and Lost City
5-8 p.m. Oct. 19
St. Mary’s City
47414 Old State House Rd.
One dark and stormy night in October, as sailors were readying their berths for the night, the Haunted Ship was severed from its mooring. Lurching out into the rain-soaked darkness, the massive merchant ship was lost to view and never heard from again. Since then, one night every October, the lost sailors stumble through the mist trying to make their way back home, cursed to wander and never to find what has now become the Lost City. Monetary donations appreciated.
Protect Yourself: Online Safety and Security
5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24
Leonardtown Library
Learn how to protect your data with strong passwords and two-factor authentication, avoid internet scams, and use freely available tools to limit what personal information is collected and shared while you browse the web. Registration recommended; walk-ins welcome as space allows.
Spooktacular and Trick-or-Treating
All three St. Mary’s County library locations are holding a fun Halloween activity. Charlotte Hall Library will hold a Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10:30–11:30 a.m.; Lexington Park on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6–7 p.m.; and Leonardtown on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m. Enjoy trick-or-treating in the library and play some carnival games, all while dressed in your own costume. It’s some not-so-spooky fun for the whole family, and no registration required.
Trick or Treat on the Square
3-5 p.m. Oct. 26
Leonardtown Square
local businesses around town will participate by handing out candy and/or toys for children, so bring your trick-or-treat bag. During the event, kids can have their face painted. Bring costumed pets to participated in a contest and volunteers will be taking your pet’s picture.
Sotterley Speaker Series
7 p.m. Oct. 30
Floral Diplomacy: At the White House, presented by author and floral designer Larua Dowling. Free, but due to limited seating, sign up on the website or call 301-373-2280 for reservations.