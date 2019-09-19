St. Mary’s County Fair
Sept. 19-22
Fairgrounds
Celebrate St. Mary’s rural and agricultural heritage. See various livestock, home arts, flowers field crops, 4-H, and school exhibits. Horse pulls, carnival and lots of local foods. Admission. For detailed info, visit smcfair.somd.com.
Artsfest ‘19
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and 22
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center
Artsfest is truly a unique arts experience with more than 165 artist booths, 35 performers on four stages, creative fun for kids, artist demos, and great food and drink. Admission is $7 per person, free for members, and free for kids 11 and under. For detailed event information and to download a $2 off coupon, visit www.annmariegarden.org or call 410-326-4640. Avoid admission lines and pre-purchase a fast pass on the website as well.
15th Annual Museum Day
Sept. 21
Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity and inclusion. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues on Sept. 21. One ticket permitted per email address. A list of participating museums can be found at Smithsonian.com/museumday/search. Tickets available for download at Smithsonian.com/museumday.
Militia Muster at St. Mary’s City
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21
Visitor’s Center
St. Maries Citty Militia musters for drills, mock battles and camp life. Visit an encampment, march along, watch a musket fire demonstration, and more. Cost: $10 adult, $9 senior; $6 youth; free ages 5 and younger. Visit hsmcdigshistory.org/event/militia-muster/.
LexiCon
Noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 21
Lexington Park Library
Celebrate your fandom with a variety of events for people of all ages to enjoy ranging from trivia to author talks. Meet local graphic artists and see their work. Come dressed as your favorite movie, anime, or comic book character and participate in our cosplay contest to earn prizes from the secret “library vault.”
Craft and Vendor Fair
10 a.m. to 3p.m. Sept. 21
Waldorf VFD EMS Station 3
1069 St Ignatius Drive, Waldorf
Free admission; refreshments available.
Maryland Lighthouse Challenge
Sept. 21 and 22
10 lighthouses, one lightship, two days. For information, visit cheslights.org/Maryland-lighthouse-challenge.
Jane Maneely and Rob van Sante in concert
6-7:15 p.m. Sept. 27
Maryland Dove dock, St. Mary’s City
The East Coast duo brings a breath of sea air wherever they showcase their largely homespun folk music from the Chesapeake Bay and beyond. Money raised by this performance will benefit Maryland Dove, a representation of a cargo vessel, and named in honor of Dove, one of the two ships that sailed to Maryland in 1634. Advance $15 tickets available at St. Mary’s City Visitor Center, or $18 at the gate.
RetroFest on the Potomac
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum
44720 Lighthouse Road, Piney Point
Representing all things vintage. Admire classic cars, browse for vintage treasures and step back in time to the nostalgic tunes of yesteryear. From the 40s to the 70s, whatever your decade, the public is invited to get their “rockabilly” on and support the mission of Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased online or the day of the event.
Non-Denominational Women’s Study
9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Southern Calvert Baptist Church
12140 H.G. Trueman Rd., Lusby
Community Bible study. For more information, visit www.communitybiblestudy.org. Local contact: 2joanarnold@comcast.net or 410.326.6655.
Scott Verbic Memorial Golf Tournament
Oct. 18
Hosted by St. Mary’s County Department of Recs and Parks. Space remains for team entry; registration fee is $340 and includes greens/carts fee for four golfers, breakfast, lunch, drinks on the course, and door prize entry. The event includes a best ball format with opportunities to participate in various raffles, closest to the pin, longest drive and other contests. For additional information, contact Darrick Sesker at 301-475-4200 ext. 71803 or darrick.sesker@stmarysmd.com.