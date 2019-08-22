UNESCO International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 23
Sotterley Plantation
The public is invited to this important day to honor the memories of those who perished and survived the trans-Atlantic slave trade. We remember the abolition of the trade and celebrate the contributions of survivors whose strength built nations. 2019 also commemorates 400 years since the arrival of captured Africans to Jamestown, Va. This program is made possible in part by a generous grant from Maryland Humanities. Check in at Visitor’s Center. Free site admission. Guided Tours will be limited, check www.sotterley.org for availability.
Southern Maryland Film Festival
10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. Aug. 24
R/C Theaters Lexington Exchange Movies 12
44800 Oak Crest Drive, California
Festival features 30 films being shown throughout the day in 90 and 120 minute blocks. Each block includes sever films and a filmmaker Q&A where audience members can discuss the movies and talk to those who made them. Tickets are $8 per block, per person. Tickets may be purchased on the venue website at rctheatres.com.
Sotterley Barn Bash & Craft Beer Tasting
4-9 p.m. Aug. 24; 3 p.m. V.I.P. Early Party
Sotterley Plantation
A summertime favorite event with an incredible selection of popular craft beer, live music from local favorites “The Snowblowers” and “Only 4 Tonight,” corn hole and other great games for the competitors, and food trucks with goodies for purchase appealing to all taste buds. At gate admission: V.I.P. Early Party $35; Over 21 Tasters $25; Under 21 & Designated Drivers (Non-tasters) $10; free for children under 6. Purchase online tickets at www.sotterley.org.
Yoga at the Library
9:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 24
Lexington Park Library
A yoga basics class appropriate for all levels of experience. Come learn how to align the mind, body, and breath as you move your joints through the appropriate range of motion. This yoga basics class is offered in a relaxed learning environment. Open to all levels of interest and ability. Please bring a yoga mat or a towel.
2019 Women’s Conference
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24
The Women’s Ministry Baptist Church, Lexington Park, invites you to their women’s conference with the theme “God’s People Fulfilling God’s Purpose.” Continental breakfast served at 8 a.m. Registration fee is $25.00 per person. For more information please contact FMBC at 301-863-8388.
Speaker Series at Historic Sotterley
7 p.m. Aug. 28
Sotterley Plantation
O. James Lighthizer, president of the American Battlefield Trust, presents Historic Preservation and Place-Based Teaching: The Importance of Knowing our History and Culture in order to Preserve our Democratic Republic. Free. Due to limited seating, please sign up at www.sotterley.org, or call 301-373-2280 for reservations.
County Parks and Museums Tobacco Free Sept. 1
All St. Mary’s County Parks and Museums will adopt a tobacco free policy effective Sept. 1. This policy includes smoking, vaping and any and all other nicotine products and applies to all who visit St. Mary’s County Parks. This policy does not apply to Wicomico Golf Shores Property. Additional details and resources regarding the tobacco free policy, including a link to free smoking cessation classes offered through the St. Mary’s County Health Department, are available online: https://www.stmarysmd.com/tobaccofree/
St. Mary’s Camera Club Meeting
7-9 p.m. Sept. 5
Old Patuxent Naval Air Museum building
22156 Three Notch Rd, Lexington Park
Bring 3 digital images on an SD card or USB flash drive that you would like to have reviewed for suggestions to improve, or just sit back and listen. Visitors welcome to participate for free. For more information, email at smccc1998@gmail.com or see the September calendar at www.smccc.org.