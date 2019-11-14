Madrigal Dinner Reservations
Historic St. Mary’s City invites you to welcome the holiday season with feasting, firelight, and beautiful music in the lavishly decorated reconstructed State House of 1676 with their annual Madrigal Dinners. The dinners are to be held on the first two Friday and Saturdays in December, December 6 and 7, and December 13 and 14, all beginning at 6 p.m.
The cost is $95 per person with food, beverage, and entertainment included. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Mary Bohanan at MaryB@DigsHistory.org or 240-895-4991.
Christmas Bazaar Sip ‘n Shop
5-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15
St. John’s School, Hollywood
Shopping, gift raffles, hot dogs, refreshments, baked goods, wine, and children’s crafts will be available No admission fee.
Family Learning Concert
with Jim Gill
2-3 p.m. Nov. 17
Lexington Park Library
Sing, dance, and play along with old and new favorite songs (and learn a little bit along the way.) Free family concert.
Spend an Hour
with a Job Coach
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 18
Leonardtown Library
Southern Maryland JobSource job coaches will meet with job seekers on-on-one, for an hour long appointment.
If you would like assistance with writing your resume, conducting a job search, polishing your interview skills, or career change advice, call the library at 301-475-2846, ext. 2, to schedule an appointment.
Appointments will be available on the hour.
Tree-Ring Dating and
Historic Structures Lecture
7 p.m. Nov. 21
St. Mary’s Visitor Center
The science of dendrochronology, or tree-ring dating, has long been used to provide insight into many of America’s most famous buildings, but did you know that pioneering work on its development was done right here in St. Mary’s City?
Join dendrochronologist Michael Worthington on an exploration of this fascinating but little-known science and the ways it has changed our understanding of historic structures. Free.
Hearth and Home
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 29-30
Historic St. Mary’s City
You and your family can explore the skills that allowed people over three hundred years ago to weather the cold and survive. Appropriately, the theme of this year is “Getting Stuffed,” highlighting foods that are layered inside one another.
Guests are encouraged to lend a hand and stir a pot or two and will be able to take home a free recipe booklet to re-create foods enjoyed centuries ago.
Admission is $10 for adults, $9 seniors, $6 students, and free for those 5 years and under.
Guests contributing a non-perishable food item will receive a $1 discount off admission benefiting Southern Maryland Food Bank.
Holiday Open Houses
Dec. 1
St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse
Enjoy the holiday exhibits. Family fun with kids activities, refreshments and more.
For detailed information, times and associated costs, visit the individual websites.