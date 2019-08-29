Leonardtown Summer Music Festival
6-9 p.m. Aug. 31
Local favorite, country singer/songwriter/recording artist Robbie Boothe returns to Leonardtown Square. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy this free family-friendly concert.
County Parks and Museums Tobacco-Free Sept. 1
All St. Mary’s County Parks and Museums will adopt a tobacco free policy effective Sept. 1. This policy includes smoking, vaping and any and all other nicotine products and applies to all who visit St. Mary’s County Parks. This policy does not apply to Wicomico Golf Shores Property. Additional details and resources regarding the tobacco free policy, including a link to free smoking cessation classes offered through the St. Mary’s County Health Department, are available online: https://www.stmarysmd.com/tobaccofree/
St. Mary’s Camera Club Meeting
7-9 p.m. Sept. 5
Old Patuxent Naval Air Museum building
22156 Three Notch Rd, Lexington Park
Bring 3 digital images on an SD card or USB flash drive that you would like to have reviewed for suggestions to improve, or just sit back and listen. Visitors welcome to participate for free. For more information, email at smccc1998@gmail.com or see the September calendar at www.smccc.org.
Indian Discovery Day
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14
Historic St. Mary’s City
Explore and celebrate Indian lifeways and culture. Learn skills, try crafts, watch demonstrations and gain new appreciation for the people who called this land home before Maryland was founded. $10 adult; $9 senior; $6 youth; free age 5 and younger.
Taste of St. Mary’s
1-5 p.m. Sept. 14
Leonardtown Square
Sample specialties from local restaurants, free entertainment, kids’ activities, and classic car show.