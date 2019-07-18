St. Mary’s County Summer Reading Program
Through Aug. 17
Join the St. Mary’s County Library for ‘A Universe of Stories’ Summer Reading program. All ages are invited to complete challenges to earn a free glow-in-the-dark t-shirt (sizes baby through adult). For your second, third and fourth completed challenges, choose a free book to take home. All completed challenges give you an entry into our Amazon gift card drawings at the end of the summer. To register, either go to https://stmalib.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app. More information is available on www.stmalib.org.
Chesapeake Orchestra River Concert Series
7 p.m. July 19
Townhouse Green, St. Mary’s College
Join major guest artists, celebrities, musicians and Maestro Jeffrey Silberschlag and the orchestra along the shores of the St. Mary’s River. These outdoor concerts strive to be family friendly, creating an atmosphere that brings our community together.
Coastal Arts Market at the Wharf
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20
Leonardtown Wharf Park
Local artists and craftsmen sell handcrafted products in open air market.
Leonardtown Summer Music Festival
5-9 p.m. July 20
Leonardtown Square
Ryan Forrester Band performs an eclectic variety of R&B, funk, soul and rock hits. Bring a blanket or chair and this free, family-friendly concert.
Sunset Yoga on the State House Lawn
6:30-8 p.m. July 20
State House at Historic St. Mary’s
Special yoga and meditation class on the lawn at the State House. Class is free and open to the public, but food donations will be accepted to benefit local food pantries and animal shelters.
Pirates on the Potomac
9 a.m. to noon; 1-4 p.m. July 27
Piney Point Lighthouse
Lots of buccaneering fun. Everyone is encouraged to dress as pirates for the costume contest. This event presents families with the opportunity to learn about the Chesapeake Bay and maritime history and heritage as it relates to local pirates who operated around Piney Point. It encourages families to explore the park while children learn buccaneering skills. There will be a morning and afternoon session. Geared for children ages 4-9 years. Each session has 12 slots for each age group. Pre-registration is required; cost is $10 per child. Call 301-944-1471 for more information and to register. Registration begins July 1, and ends July 23.