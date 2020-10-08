A big thanks and Bravo Zulu to the Little Flower School of Great Mills, Maryland. Students and staff of the school put together goody bags of snacks for watch standers of Pax River’s Security Department. NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. John Brabazon and Command Master Chief Abel Griego personally thanked the students with a signed command photo Oct. 2
Students give snack bags to Pax River Security Department
- U.S. Navy photos
