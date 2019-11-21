Serving up Thanksgiving Day dinner underway

Not everyone has their Thanksgiving dinner supplies delivered by helicopter, but for the Navy’s culinary specialists underway, it’s business as usual.
Before arriving for shore duty at NAS Patuxent River, Chief Culinary Specialist Octavia Jones, made sure the Sailors and Marines aboard USS Rushmore (LSD-47) were well fed, especially on Thanksgiving Day.
“When we were underway, fully embarked with Marines, there were about 700 of us,” explained Jones, now serving as Unaccompanied Housing leading chief petty officer. “Usually about six months in advance [of Thanksgiving], they begin asking us how much we want. Once we put our food order in, they hold us to those numbers. You can’t really change or adjust.”
When your food order includes 25 turkeys, 20 spiral hams, 20 prime ribs, 350-pounds of potatoes, 80 assorted pies and 700 dinner rolls, it doesn’t come neatly tucked into brown paper bags. Instead, it comes stacked on a pallet, wrapped in netting, and dropped onto the ship’s flight deck via helicopter.
“Normally, we get ‘stores’ every two weeks, for the most part, and the food for Thanksgiving usually arrives with whatever is being delivered before that day,” Jones said. “Once it’s dropped down, the boatswain’s mates will forklift it and the whole crew lines up [in a human chain] to pass it along in a big long line from the flight deck to the store rooms.”
Preparation for Thanksgiving begins well in advance with the night crew filling the ovens with some of the turkeys and demonstrating their creative culinary skills by shaping fruits and vegetables into flowers or intricately carving watermelons for presentation.
“All CSs have their different skills,” Jones noted. “Some are good at baking and they’ll make a big cornucopia out of bread and then stuff it with fresh, whole fruits; others are very good at cake decorating. I always pitched in and baked macaroni and cheese, made the potato salad, and did a lot of garnishing.”
Jones said Rushmore had six ovens in its galley, including two more in the bakeshop, and especially at Thanksgiving, they were all in use at any given moment.
“Turkey goes in first because it takes the longest to cook,” she said. “Next is the prime rib, which I always liked to include on the menu, and then the spiral ham. I remember one year making the mistake of cooking steamship round instead of prime rib. It’s a huge piece of beef that took up way too much space in the oven and took forever to cook.”
While Jones’ team did peel hundreds of potatoes, she also supplemented with the instant variety.
“I used to do a mixture of instant and fresh potatoes, so there wasn’t too much to peel,” she added. “There are little tricks you learn to use; but just about everything else is made from scratch, including the gravy and stuffing. It was a lot of work, but it was always my favorite. I loved getting the food ready for the crew at Thanksgiving.”
From preparation through cleanup, Thanksgiving – or any day – can be a long one for a culinary specialist.
“Underway, sometimes we can work as long as 18 hours; we never get a day off unless we’re in port,” Jones noted. “The rest of the crew has what’s called a ‘holiday routine’ on Sunday. We always called it ‘holiday for some, routine for others.’ For cooks, it’s routine.”