Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville’s No. 1 priority is people because he said they are the greatest strength of the Army.
Family Life Chaplain (Maj.) Bryant Casteel and Chief of Behavioral Health Services at Rader Clinic, Navy Cmdr. Jeff Showalter talked about how caring for people and their safety leads to suicide prevention.
“Everything comes down to people,” Casteel said. “I always want people to understand they’re cared for and (are) my top priority.”
Suicide Prevention Month is used to reach out to those affected by suicide, raise awareness and connect individuals with thoughts of suicide to treatment services.
According to Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, every day approximately 123 Americans die by suicide, or approximately one person suicides every 12 minutes.
Casteel said he holds time in a high regard because it helps with prevention. Casteel said he demonstrates this by giving people his time, which is makes them feel like they are a priority.
“It’s not just training people on content or giving them data on what suicide prevention is,” Casteel said. “I carve out personal time, so people feel like they are genuinely a priority, their (concerns are) important too because I don’t want them to think there is some ambiguous feeling they’re having.”
Casteel said anything that impacts a person’s life is important.
“I really try to highlight in my conversation — feel free to express how you feel,” he said. “There is a non-judgmental piece to that.”
Casteel understands that a non-judgmental space is important because some people have shame or guilt for thinking that life will be better without them.
“When I put time as the central piece to that relationship, it brings people in and that’s how I help elevate that priority,” Casteel said. “I am going to give you my time no matter how much time it takes because at the end of the day, what matters is the person.”
Because what matters is the person, there is terminology that is used when it comes to suicide.
Showalter said the term ‘suicided’ is used instead of “committed suicide” because of the negative connotation with “committed,” such as “commit a crime.”Another phrase Showalter uses is “suicide ideation” — when individuals have thoughts of wanting to die or that life will be better without them.
Casteel and Showalter discussed their experiences with suicide. The two said that they have seen instances where Soldiers suicided spur of the moment and where a Soldier had contemplated suicide.
Casteel said the suicides that he has experienced have been when he receives a call or someone comes to him to say that a Soldier has suicided. For Casteel, he remembered one situation in particular.
“I’m in Bible study, and I just came back from deployment,” he recalled. “A Soldier comes to my Bible study and says, ‘Chaplain we need you.’ I’m on the scene because a Soldier suicided spur of the moment. No one saw it coming, no one was tracking this and the Soldier didn’t leave any signs.”
As for Showalter, he said he has seen Soldiers suicide spur of the moment and those who have contemplated suicide. He said some service members come to him because of their family history.
“I have had service members who has had a Family member or members who suicided that brings them to me,” Showalter said. “I talk to them individually for therapy.”
Because an individual’s situation may vary as to why he or she suicided, Casteel noted there is not just one set of signs that works for all.
“If there was a direct answer to the type of signs there are, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” Casteel said. He said an individual may not know if a person is thinking suicide, but he or she may notice other things.
“You can tell that a person is not doing well and there’s been a shift in behavior,” Casteel said. “Ask them about it. That’s where (Ask, Care and Escort)comes in.”
ACE provides Soldiers with a direct conversation with any battle buddy who exhibits suicide ideation. Ask the battle buddy whether he or she thinks of suicide, care for the battle buddy and escort him or her to seek professional help.
“If you have any inclination a person is even leaning in that direction, ask about it,” Casteel said.
He said an individual should be direct when he or she has an inclination. If the battle buddy or individual inquires, “Why do you care,” Casteel and Showalter said that is the time to inform him or her that he or she matters. It’s ok to ask,“Is there anything I can do to help?”
Casteel said he understands that there is a fine line between caring for an individual and believing someone may be overstepping boundaries, but asking direct questions can help save a life.
“You can be caring and direct,” Casteel said. “There is love behind that question because your life means something to me and everyone else.”
The two noted that when a Soldier gives them information that he or she has thought about suicide, the duo will have a sit down with the Soldier because it is a cry for help.
Casteel said he has prevented someone from suiciding, and he lets the Soldier know that he protects his or hers privacy.
“I don’t leave them alone to have those thoughts,” Casteel said. “I listen to make sure they feel loved and cared for and that the feelings they’re sharing, I’m here to understand.” I remind (the individual) there’s value in (his or her) life — (his or her) Family, the Army Family. I try to instill hope.”
Casteel said he will sometimes partner with behavioral health to help individuals rid the stigma of seeing themselves through a dimly lit mirror. His goal is making sure an individual is seeing clearly.
“I ask (Soldiers) if they want a clinical piece,” Casteel said. “I only do that to ask and destigmatize being unhappy. I help them work through what they’re feeling and think about what they’re feeling and readjust the perspective.”
He wants individuals to think, “My life does matter and I am a major contributor to what (is good) around me,” not “My life does not matter and I am not a contributor to what is good around me.”
Casteel’s help also extends to grief counseling after a suicide. His method includes allowing those in attendance to participate.
“If someone is processing a suicide within a family or organization, I’m not going to be be talkative, but facilitate (his or her) grieving process and open-ended questions,” Casteel said. “I need people to talk through it to work through the pain.”
Sometimes during grief counseling, an individual might wish he or she would have said something to the individual who suicided.
“I ask them, ‘If you had an opportunity to say something to that person, what would you say?’” Casteel said. “In an essence, they’re speaking to the group, but also speaking in the moment even though the person is not there.”
For more information, contact Casteel at (703) 696-7668. To schedule an appointment with behavioral health, call (833) 853-1392, and hit option four.
Pentagram Staff Writer Katrina Wilson can be reached at kmoses@dcmilitary.com.