On Friday and Saturday Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall was host to pre-Halloween festivities.
The kickoff to the weekend began with a musical performance by Downrange, a group that is part of The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own.”
Downrange’s energy was displayed Friday and Saturday in JBM-HH’s Brucker Hall when the group performed during the annual Halloween Spook-tacular. The performance also included the band dressing in carn-evil costumes.
On Saturday the U.S. Army Caisson Platoon hosted its annual Haunted Hayride and Stables event. The community had an opportunity pet and feed horses and take part in a hayride.