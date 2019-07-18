Youngsters take full advantage of the figure 8 pool at Patton Hall’s swimming pool complex Tuesday as a scorching heat wave invades the National Capital Region. Nine-year-old Patrick Hennessy chases a beach ball as temperatures climbed to 88 degrees during the noon hour with a heat index reading near 100. No relief is in site — this weekend, temperatures will hover around 100 degrees while heat indices are expected to top out near 110. The Patton Hall pools are open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting. For an up-to-date weather forecast, go to www.weather.gov.