The story goes that there was a young man at a work site who was totally obnoxious. He was big and strong and wanted everyone to know it. He habitually picked on the smaller and older guys on the work team. An older man was one of the victims and one day he had enough. So, he challenged the young man with a bet. He said, “I’ll bet you a week’s pay that I can haul something in this wheelbarrow to that building over there, but you can’t haul it back.” The young man scoffed and took the bet. So, the older man said, “Get in.” Wisdom has a power that muscle sometimes can’t compete with. What is even more powerful is humility. When we overvalue ourselves, we undervalue others.
Someone said that we all need a case of humiliation now and then to keep us balanced. I’m not necessarily advocating for that in my life. It seems humiliation comes naturally and much more often than I like. But the point is true that we all sometimes get full of ourselves and start believing in an inflated version. It takes a moment of rebalancing to keep our pride in check.
The other night I took a moment to gaze upward into the heavens and see all the stars and planets. As I gazed and marveled, I remembered recently reading about the spiral galaxy in Andromeda which can be seen with the naked eye, but it must be a clear night. It is as large as our Milky Way. It is one of a hundred million galaxies. It consists of 1 hundred billion suns, each larger than our sun. And, here I stand one person on this small planet in that Milky Way. I reflected on who I am and how small but not insignificant I am in this vast universe. I felt humbled. I needed that.
We all need to feel good about ourselves and have a healthy pride on our accomplishments, but there is a balance. A humiliation now and then doesn’t hurt us in the long run. In fact, it’s healthy. So, next time you encounter that moment, take it as a rebalancing moment allowing humility to be part of your character. Our creator values each of us equally. So, who are we to redefine that rule?