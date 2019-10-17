Most people know the U.S. Navy protects and defends American interests against foreign threats, but many do not realize the Navy provides assistance in the event of natural disasters and other catastrophic events.
In early September, Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc in the Bahamas, then made a journey along the U.S. eastern seaboard, leaving damage along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, as well as some parts of Florida and Virginia.
Both NAWCAD Patuxent River and NAWCAD Webster Outlying Field (WOLF) provided valuable assistance in rescue efforts. After the hurricane had moved on from Grand Bahama, a NAVAIR team and an unmanned surface vehicle equipped with sonar arrived at Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, to assist the first team of disaster responders.
This small, 35-pound robot named SONAR EMILY (Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard) enabled a team to map a safe route through hazardous sunken vessels and other debris that made passage by ships dangerous. With the mapping completed in a mere two hours, the first ship carrying doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel—as well as medical supplies—was able to come ashore at the earliest possible moment after the storm moved away, thus providing critically needed assistance to islanders.
The following day, sonar maps processed by the team help guide the first Bahamian Navy ship into Marsh Harbor.
The team’s harbor-clearing work continued for days and maps supplied by the unit assisted in a steady stream of critically needed supplies and support vessels making safe passage into Marsh Harbor. Assistance was also provided about 12 miles away at Baker’s Bay on the island of Great Guana Cay.
“NAWCAD works continuously and effectively in many areas that are critical elements of national defense and homeland security,” said Robin Locksley, Director, NAWCAD Mission Systems Group. “From rapid prototyping in support of fleet needs to rapid project execution as a lead systems integrator, we are not only able to deliver systems that save lives, but to simultaneously develop a highly-skilled workforce positioned to support a variety of customers.”
NAWCAD WOLF also provided critical assistance following the hurricane through its Unified Command Suite (UCS), also known as the “Blue Trucks.”
This program, coordinated by the Consequence Management Communications Systems (CMCS) team under the Special Communications Mission Solutions (SMCS) Division, integrates and sustains platforms for the Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Teams (WMD-CSTs). These teams provide continuous, reliable, short- and long-range communications among civilian leaders, military commanders, medical providers, and first responders during episodes of high crisis where communications are vital to the safety of Americans. Recently, they fielded a new common operating picture capability to the teams called National Guard-Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Information Management System (NG-CIMS).
Immediately following the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Dorian, CSTs located in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, used NG-CIMS to integrate communications across the National Guard’s civil support teams. Embedded CSTs linked communications between agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in their efforts to respond rapidly to this natural disaster.
Without the UCS on-site, agencies would have had to rely on communications that did not link together, causing delays and hampering the ability not only to assess the full extent of damage but search and rescue efforts, as well.
The Joint Program Executive office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense reported that, “…this integration provided the capability to coordinate public safety response across the National Guard, FEMA, DHS, and the U.S. Coast Guard to get real time picture, video and position location information data to ensure full situational awareness for disaster response workers.”
NAWCAD WOLF began deploying Blue Trucks in 1999, as a presidential directive to respond to the consequence of a terrorist attack on American soil.
“Without the capability of UCS and NG-CIMS in the Hurricane Dorian aftermath, precious time would have been lost coordinating the response--time that could have been spent responding to emergencies and saving lives of disaster victims,” said Chris Herod, who oversees the SCMS program. “Instead, emergency response was made timely and efficient.”
The UCS is continuously employed through the country at more than 3,000 events annually, including natural disasters; high-profile political, cultural, and athletic events; and in other high-threat situations. The UCS has been critical during such high-profile events as 9-11, Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the 2013 Ricin incident, the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing, and the Puerto Rico Hurricanes of 2018.
NAWCAD WOLF’s crucial participation in the Hurricane Dorian response was not limited to the UCS. While the Blue Trucks were on the ground, the C-27J Cargo Pallet Sensor (CaPS) was in the air.
A system designed, developed, and delivered specifically for the U.S. Coast Guard, CaPS enables an aircrew to perform far more detailed aerial damage assessment during a catastrophic event than previously possible.
“The Coast Guard had a pressing need for real-time images during these sudden, cataclysmic situations,” said Dave Hager, Airborne System Integration Division Head. “NAWCAD WOLF was able to design and manufacture precisely the equipment needed to satisfy the mission.”
Essentially, CaPS does the work previously done by binoculars, but with an ability to capture images, perform zoom-ins for closer inspections, and provide precision GPS tracking; yet it remains easily transportable. The CaPS system can be quickly installed on any C-27J aircraft, then just as rapidly removed when not needed.
“Both UCS and CaPS are just two examples of the critical work done every day to support national security and the broader Naval Aviation Enterprise,” said Capt. Tom Cecil, Military Director for NAWCAD WOLF. “Our experience supporting these programs has paid direct dividends to NAVAIR programs of record with unique secure communications or rapid integration requirements.”
The system had its first operational flight last month and has already accrued more than 40 hours of flight time. When used on a mission, the sensor system is attached to the aircraft’s door exterior, while an operator sits at a computer workstation on the other side of the door. The operator can then scan the terrain below quickly and focus on areas requiring special attention. Images can be enlarged and saved, and can also be sent to other agencies requiring real-time information.
“We value the opportunity to serve the U.S. Coast Guard and other military partners by delivering time-sensitive products and services to keep the citizens of our country safe,” said Christian Utara, Executive Director for NAWCAD WOLF.
NAWCAD WOLF provides “cradle to grave” rapid capability engineering to more than 30 military and federal agencies. It is a Government organic Lead System Integrator (oLSI), following a product-based model to develop organic solutions using a government-industry team. Nearly three-quarters of its projects are less than two years in duration.
