"Bob Waxman was a rough and tough leader with a heart of gold. Three things distinguished him: his commitment to NAWCAD's mission and our sailors and marines, his vision that ensured Webster remained relevant to the Navy in his legacy, and his passion for the people who built the historic site into what it is today. Bob instilled a sense of purpose that made people want to want to work in St. Inigoes -- a somewhat difficult thing to do considering its proximity. He loved the warfare center and southern Maryland, and this is why he dedicated his life to WOLF."
- Retired Capt. Glen Ives, former commanding officer, NAS Patuxent River
"Bob's actions demonstrated his dedication and focus on the warfighter. He set a standard for us to follow and we all learned from his example."
- Christian Utara, excutive director, Webster Outlying Field
"Bob Waxman was the 'mayor of Webster Outlying Field' when I assumed command of NAWCAD. I needed his approval to get onto that base. I'd say some of Bob's fondest memories were of his time at Webster -- he loved that place, took care of his people and was an all-around good man."
- Retired Rear Adm. Timothy L. Heely.
"Bob contributed so much to MILCORPS in the decades after his government service. He brought tremendous insight and a knowledge that was instrumental to the contributions we've made to the Navy."
- Butch Long, former MIL Corporation colleague
“I began working at Webster Field in 1974 and replaced Bob in 2001. He was a great mentor and instrumental in my development as a leader. He was always fair and a man of action. It was largely because of the actions Bob took during the 1993 BRAC that Webster Field was saved from closure.”
- Randy Morris, site director at Webster Field until 2014
“In the rear view mirror of history, Mr. Waxman’s tireless efforts, for over five decades, to promote the work we do at Webster Field, for the Navy and the nation, can’t be over emphasized. The successes that are achieved there today would not have been possible had he not dedicated his professional career to proudly waving the Webster Field banner.”
- Pat Woodburn, Webster Field facilities manager for many years
“I’ve never used the word ‘I,’ the people at Webster Field made me what I turned out to be. I succeeded because of the people I was associated with. I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed my time at Webster Field. Did I make all the right decisions? No, I made mistakes; but I think people understood that I tried to do what was right for all of us. I’m most proud of the fact that we succeeded. I enjoyed my career and not everyone can say that. I’ve been very lucky.”
- Bob Waxman, quotes from a Tester article dated April 5, 2018