Andrews Gazette

TEC TV live streaming

The Air National Guard’s I.G. Brown Training and Education Center television studios in East Tennessee, Dec. 7, 2017, which announced this week that government Common Access Card holders can now watch the Warrior Network, closed circuit TV channel on workstation computers. Access is availabl…

The Journal

Commander’s Corner

NSAB Family – It’s hard to fathom just how quickly this year has come and gone. As we prepare to wrap up 2017, the year can be summarized in a few words: We faced significant challenges, and we made significant progress. All of this was accomplished through your dedicated efforts, your conti…

Pentagram

ACS volunteers wrap up another successful holiday toy program

The efforts of more than a month’s work by Fort Myer’s Army Community Service Volunteer Association and the generosity of the Military District of Washington turned into smiles and appreciation for 150 service members and 280 military children during the second week of December.

Quarterdeck

South Potomac Pilot

Sponsorship Support Plays a Large Role in MWR Programming

Capt. Michael O’Leary, commanding officer at Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP), recognized the continued Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) sponsorship support from two local Dahlgren businesses Dec. 13. The MWR Department falls under the Fleet and Family Readiness (FFR) divisio…

Tester

Mental health is treatable, suicide is preventable

Over 44,000 people die by suicide each year in the United States, according to statistics provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Broken down further, that is someone every 12 minutes. And for every suicide completed, another 25 are attempted.

Enjoy yourself this holiday season, but drink responsibly

For those who choose to consume alcoholic beverages, the holidays offer ample opportunity to imbibe. It’s important to remember that whenever you do drink, you should do so responsibly — and that includes being aware of the effect alcohol can have on your body and your life.