The Air National Guard’s I.G. Brown Training and Education Center television studios in East Tennessee, Dec. 7, 2017, which announced this week that government Common Access Card holders can now watch the Warrior Network, closed circuit TV channel on workstation computers. Access is availabl…
New Military Retirement System Effective Jan. 1, 2018: Opt-in Period for Eligible Service members Opens
One of the most wide-reaching and significant changes to military pay and benefits of the last 70 years goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, with the implementation of the Uniformed Services Blended Retirement System (BRS). The new system blends aspects of the traditional defined benefit retire…
NSAB Family – It’s hard to fathom just how quickly this year has come and gone. As we prepare to wrap up 2017, the year can be summarized in a few words: We faced significant challenges, and we made significant progress. All of this was accomplished through your dedicated efforts, your conti…
The efforts of more than a month’s work by Fort Myer’s Army Community Service Volunteer Association and the generosity of the Military District of Washington turned into smiles and appreciation for 150 service members and 280 military children during the second week of December.
Chief Musician Casey Campbell, left, and Musician 1st Class Kenny Ray Horton, right, perform with the United States Navy Band during the band's annual Holiday Concert. The Holiday Concert is one of the Navy Band's largest productions of the year.
Naval Supply System Command’s (NAVSUP) best story of 2017 is “NAVSUP FLC San Diego Fly-Away Team Surges after Hurricane Irma.”
Capt. Michael O’Leary, commanding officer at Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP), recognized the continued Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) sponsorship support from two local Dahlgren businesses Dec. 13. The MWR Department falls under the Fleet and Family Readiness (FFR) divisio…
When anti-structural munition (ASM) grenades are cast, occasionally the endformers are not pressed in fully or tend to work their way out during cure. When this occurs, the fuze adapter doesn’t fully seat in the assembly. The explosive fill must be trimmed by hand to allow the fuze adapter t…
J.C. Parks Elementary School revealed its newest addition to its science department, an augmented reality sandbox, Dec. 1. Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head EOD Technology Division (NSWC IHEODTD) engineers Jon Kilikewich, Bryan Kilikewich, Andrew Taggart and David Zamor assisted in th…
Over 44,000 people die by suicide each year in the United States, according to statistics provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Broken down further, that is someone every 12 minutes. And for every suicide completed, another 25 are attempted.
For those who choose to consume alcoholic beverages, the holidays offer ample opportunity to imbibe. It’s important to remember that whenever you do drink, you should do so responsibly — and that includes being aware of the effect alcohol can have on your body and your life.
While it is a myth that the suicide rate jumps around the holidays, the stress of the holidays can lead to neglecting the basic things that help us feel good: diet, exercise, rest, and peace of mind.